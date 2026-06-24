Tata Group news: In a historic development for Tata Group, Noel Tata is stepping down as chairman of Trent Limited, concluding nearly 30 years at the helm of the Tata Group’s flagship retail arm. The announcement came during the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting. Approaching his 70th birthday this November, the veteran executive’s departure aligns with internal corporate governance policies mandating retirement for non-executive directors at that age. Here are all the details you need to know about the big decision of the Tata Group about Noel Tata.
Tata’s deep-rooted journey with the retail giant began in 1998 when he joined the board as a director. The company had been recently founded by his mother, Simone Tata, using the proceeds from selling Lakme. By June 1999, he took charge as Trent’s inaugural managing director, subsequently spearheading the strategic framework that transformed the business into a modern retail powerhouse.
Also read: Amid major restructuring at Tata Digital, Noel Tata’s daughter Maya Tata reportedly exploring options to move out
Under his leadership, Trent underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving from a single Westside store into one of India’s largest retail networks with more than 1,200 stores across the country. The company also expanded its portfolio significantly with the growth of fashion chain Zudio and supermarket business Star, both of which have emerged as key growth drivers.
In the company’s FY26 annual report, Tata reflected on the company’s journey, describing it as one of steady evolution. He highlighted the contribution of brands such as Zudio and Star in strengthening Trent’s position in the retail sector.
The company’s financial performance also witnessed substantial growth during his tenure. Trent’s revenue climbed to Rs 19,701 crore in FY26, underscoring the scale of expansion achieved under Tata’s leadership.
Under his leadership, Trent underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving from a single Westside store into one of India’s largest retail networks with more than 1,200 stores across the country. The company also expanded its portfolio significantly with the growth of fashion chain Zudio and supermarket business Star, both of which have emerged as key growth drivers.
Also Read: ‘We Don’t Trust Pakistan’: Israeli envoy criticises Islamabad over ‘anti-semitic’ remarks
In the company’s FY26 annual report, Tata reflected on the company’s journey, describing it as one of steady evolution. He highlighted the contribution of brands such as Zudio and Star in strengthening Trent’s position in the retail sector.
(With inputs from agencies)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.