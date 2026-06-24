Big development for Ratan Tata’s Tata Group as Noel Tata to step down as Trent Chairman after nearly 3 decades

After leading the Tata Group's flagship retail arm for nearly 30 years, Noel Tata announces his departure as chairman of Trent Limited during the company's AGM.

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Noel Tata File image (IANS)

Tata Group news: In a historic development for Tata Group, Noel Tata is stepping down as chairman of Trent Limited, concluding nearly 30 years at the helm of the Tata Group’s flagship retail arm. The announcement came during the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting. Approaching his 70th birthday this November, the veteran executive’s departure aligns with internal corporate governance policies mandating retirement for non-executive directors at that age. Here are all the details you need to know about the big decision of the Tata Group about Noel Tata.

History of Noel Tata at Tata Group

Tata’s deep-rooted journey with the retail giant began in 1998 when he joined the board as a director. The company had been recently founded by his mother, Simone Tata, using the proceeds from selling Lakme. By June 1999, he took charge as Trent’s inaugural managing director, subsequently spearheading the strategic framework that transformed the business into a modern retail powerhouse.

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How big was Noel Tata’s role at Tata Group?

Under his leadership, Trent underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving from a single Westside store into one of India’s largest retail networks with more than 1,200 stores across the country. The company also expanded its portfolio significantly with the growth of fashion chain Zudio and supermarket business Star, both of which have emerged as key growth drivers.

In the company’s FY26 annual report, Tata reflected on the company’s journey, describing it as one of steady evolution. He highlighted the contribution of brands such as Zudio and Star in strengthening Trent’s position in the retail sector.

Financial performance of Trent group under Noel Tata

The company’s financial performance also witnessed substantial growth during his tenure. Trent’s revenue climbed to Rs 19,701 crore in FY26, underscoring the scale of expansion achieved under Tata’s leadership.

Under his leadership, Trent underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving from a single Westside store into one of India’s largest retail networks with more than 1,200 stores across the country. The company also expanded its portfolio significantly with the growth of fashion chain Zudio and supermarket business Star, both of which have emerged as key growth drivers.

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In the company’s FY26 annual report, Tata reflected on the company’s journey, describing it as one of steady evolution. He highlighted the contribution of brands such as Zudio and Star in strengthening Trent’s position in the retail sector.

(With inputs from agencies)