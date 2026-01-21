Home

Bad news for Tata Group, profit slumps fivefold of THIS company, shares drop by 36 percent in six months, investors to...

The quarter included exceptional items reflecting additional gratuity provisions arising from the implementation of the Wage Code.

New Delhi: In a major development, the profit of Rallis India has declined fivefold. Tata Group company Rallis India reported a profit of Rs 2 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. It is important to note that in the same period a year ago, Rallis India had posted a profit of Rs 11 crore. On a year-on-year basis, Rallis India’s profit has fallen by 81.8 percent.

Over the past six months, the shares of Rallis India have dropped by more than 36 percent. Rallis India operates in the pesticides and agrochemicals industry.

Here are some of the key details:

Rallis India’s revenue for the third quarter of the current financial year rose 19.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 623 crore.

The company’s revenue was Rs 522 crore in the corresponding period last year

The company’s EBITDA increased by 31.8 percent to Rs 58 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 44 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Profit before tax (PBT), excluding exceptional items, rose to ₹36 crore, up from ₹19 crore a year ago.

Company shares down over 36 percent in six months

Rallis India’s shares have fallen by more than 36 percent in the past six months. On July 21, 2025, the shares were trading at Rs 362.65. According to the reports, the stock closed at Rs 230.45 on January 20, 2026.

So far this year, Rallis India’s shares have declined by over 17 percent. Over the past one month, the stock has fallen by 16 percent. The 52-week high of the shares is Rs 385.60, while the 52-week low is Rs 196.

