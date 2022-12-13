Rate Hike Looms Large As Fed’s Last Meeting Of 2022 Begins. How Sensex, Nifty Reacted To Previous Rate Hikes

The US Labor Department's November consumer price index of inflation is due today and the Federal Open Market Committee's policy decision is slated for Wednesday.

New Delhi: Indian indices have been responding positively this morning while the US Central Bank’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins today. On Wednesday, after the meeting, Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a further rate hike as decided by the committee. Experts are expecting a 50 basis points hike in the interest rates.

Indian indices have been on an upward trend since morning. At 1:17 pm IST, BSE Sensex was trading 381.84 points up at 62,512.41 and NSE Nifty was trading 99.95 points up at 18,597.10. IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra et cetera are among the top players along with banking stocks such as Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, et cetera.

HOW EARLIER FED RATE HIKES IMPACTED INDIAN INDICES

FOMC OUTCOME DATE RATE HIKE SENSEX PERFORMANCE ON NEXT DAY NIFTY PERFORMANCE ON NEXT DAY Jan 26, 2022 No change -1.00% -0.97% March 16, 2022 25 bps 1.84% -0.10% May 4, 2022 50 bps -0.71% 0.03% June 15, 2022 75 bps -1.99% -2.11% July 27, 2022 75 bps 1.86% 1.73% Sept 21, 2022 75 bps -0.57% -0.50% Nov 2, 2022 75 bps -0.11% -0.17%

(Source: BSE/NSE Data)

How will the last Fed rate hike of the year impact the Indian markets? We should see to it.

On gold prices Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd said that, “COMEX gold traded lower in the previous session by around 1% as traders await this year’s last US CPI print due to be released today as well as the outcome of the FOMC meeting tomorrow. In today’s early session gold is trading flat near $1792/oz. Gold has been trading range bound between $1820-$1780 since the start of the previous week as better than expected US economic data print has supported the US Dollar and 10-year treasury yields recovery from lower levels. US CPI data will be an important market mover as a softer print might support the belief that inflation is actually moderating. As per the forecast US CPI Y-o-Y is expected to have moderated to 7.3% in Nov as compared to 7.7% in Oct. M-o-M print is expected to have mildly softened to 0.3% from previous number of 0.4%. If the data comes better than expected, the dollar might continue its downward move whereas gold might resume its upward rally”.

Jerome Powell, the chair of US Federal Reserve, had last month indicated that Fed could be in for a slower pace of interest rate hikes and inflation data will be keenly tracked.

“We anticipate the Fed to announce a 50-basis points rate hike at its upcoming meeting. We also anticipate Powell’s tone at the press conference to be dovish. I believe the Fed may signal that future rate hike would be at much lower pace. 75 basis rate hike is definitely out of the window,” said Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MarketsMojo.

“Gold and silver prices eased on Monday on the back of some profit taking by the shorter-term futures traders and firm US Dollar index. Major central banks will this week complete the most aggressive year of interest-rate hikes in four decades in their fight against inflation, which has slowed down economies. Another major U.S. data point this week will be the consumer price index report for November to be released later today. CPI is seen coming in up 7.3%, year-on-year. We expect bullion prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1772-1764 while resistance is at $1794-1808. Silver has support at $23.10-22.82, while resistance is at $23.55-23.78. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 53,780-53,650, while resistance is at Rs54,280, 54,450. Silver has support at Rs67,150-66,580, while resistance is at Rs68,320–68,880,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.