New Delhi: RateGain IPO allotment date is here and shares will be allotted to investors. The subscription period for Rategain travel technologies Limited's initial public offering opened on December 7 and closed on December 9.

RateGain IPO Allotment Share Status Check – Direct BSE Link

Investors, who took part in the subscription process, are curious to know the RateGain IPO share allotment status.

Investors need to go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

Once you land on the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

You can check the status of your application by entering details such as issue type, issue name, application number, and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

RateGain IPO Share Price, Review Details

RateGain IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 405 and Rs 425 per equity share.

The IPO has market lot and minimum order quantity 35 shares each.

Shares of Rategain Travel Technologies Limited will be listed at NSE and BSE.

The IPO issue size is aggregating up to Rs 1,335.74 crore. The IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 375 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 960.74 crore.

The IPO was subscribed 17.41 times overall. The initial public offering witnessed subscription of 8.42 times in qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, 42.04 times in Non-institutional bidders (NII) category, 8.08 times in Retail segment, and 1.37 times in Employee section.