New Delhi: RateGain Travel Technologies shares listed on the stock exchange at the discount of 14 per cent on Friday. The share was listed at Rs 364.8 per share against the IPO price of Rs 425. The company had a market cap of Rs 3,894 crore on the listing, according to reports by Financial Express.

RateGain IPO was oversubscribed 17.41 times by the investors. Earlier this month, the largest Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry in the country raised Rs 1,336 crore through a mix of an offer-for-sale and fresh issue of equity share, the report further said.

The company has registered losses for the last two years. The revenue for the year 2020-21 fell down to Rs 251 crore against Rs 399 crore reported a year ago, the report stated. The face value of each share was Rs 1, according to bseindia's website.

RateGain IPO: Direct Link To Check Live Share Price

The share was trading at Rs 375.05 per share as of 11:40 AM today, 11.75 per cent below the IPO price of Rs 425. To check the live share price, users can access the following link.

BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/rategain-travel-technologies-ltd/rategain/543417/

NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=RATEGAIN

The links will further provide details about the company like Market Cap, turnover and TTQ.