New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of RateGain Travel Technologies today opened for subscription. On the first day so far, the IPO's Retail segment has been oversubscribed. Three-day subscription period will close on December 9, according to details on Chittorgarh website.

RateGain Travel Technologies IPO

The IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 405 and Rs 425 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 35 shares.

Shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The IPO issue size is Rs 1,335.74 crore. Out of the total, the IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 375 crore. It has an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 960.74 crore.

The company has raised Rs 598.83 crore from anchor investment ahead of beginning of the subscription process.

RateGain IPO Subscription Status

The retail portion has been subscribed 1.02 times so far.

IIFL Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the lead managers of RateGain IPO.