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Shares of THIS company trade in green despite market sell-off, check key details here

Shares of THIS company trade in green despite market sell-off, check key details here

Looking forward, the company is confident in the strong foundation and leadership of the Indian economy, which presents significant growth opportunities.

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Amid a sharp decline in the stock market on Thursday, shares of Rathi Steel and Power Limited, a stainless steel and TMT bar manufacturer, are trading in the green. The stock’s rally stems from a significant update from the company, which reported revenue for the previous quarter. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, the company reported revenue of approximately ₹244.8 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26, while total income for the full fiscal year FY26 was approximately ₹716.7 crore. This represents a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of approximately 41.8% compared to ₹505.43 crore in FY25.

In the filing, the company stated that its Q4 performance was strong, despite continued challenges related to global geopolitical tensions, rising fuel prices, and trade. The company’s specialty is its use of “direct charging” technology to produce stainless steel wire rods, which allows heated billets to be fed directly into the rolling mill, eliminating the need for reheating. This results in fuel savings, which is beneficial to the company amid rising energy prices.

Although rising fuel costs are particularly impacting the TMT business, the company is taking measures to mitigate this. A diverse product portfolio, including stainless steel and TMT, allows the company to meet diverse customer needs and achieve better pricing. Furthermore, improved operational flexibility has resulted in higher plant capacity utilization, increasing production and expansion capabilities.

Udit Rathi, the company’s promoter, said that this year has been a strong one for the company, driven by the team’s hard work, focus on quality, and improved operations. Looking forward, the company is confident in the strong foundation and leadership of the Indian economy, which presents significant growth opportunities.

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He admitted that the current global geopolitical situation is definitely creating some uncertainties and challenges, but the company is keeping a close eye on it.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 15.44, up 4.32 per cent or Rs 0.64 on the BSE at the time of writing the report.

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