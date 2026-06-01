Stock Market News: Shares of this company surge after strong quarterly results, check stock price and other details here

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday driven by strong buying in blue-chips and tracking positive cues from the Asian markets following a sharp selloff in the previous trading session.

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New Delhi: Shares of Rathi Steel and Power Limited, a stainless steel products manufacturer, are seeing a strong rally today. Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹170.65 crore. The company’s stock was trading 6.02% higher, or ₹1.13, at ₹19.89 as of 1:13 p.m. The stock’s gains come after the company reported strong Q4 results.

Releasing its March quarter results, the company reported a 63.34% increase in total income to ₹244.57 crore (approximately $2.44 billion), compared to ₹149.73 crore (approximately $1.49 billion) in the same quarter last year. EBITDA increased 22.72% to ₹9.89 crore (approximately $9.89 billion). PAT also jumped 95.84% to ₹7.45 crore (approximately $7.45 billion), compared to ₹3.80 crore (approximately $3.80 billion) a year ago.

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The company’s financial position showed good improvement for the entire fiscal year FY26. Total income increased by 41.76% to ₹716.49 crore from ₹505.43 crore in FY25. EBITDA also increased from ₹24.31 crore to ₹28.90 crore. Net profit (PAT) increased by 39.24% to ₹12.87 crore from ₹9.24 crore in the previous fiscal year. EPS also almost doubled from ₹0.44 to ₹0.86.

Udit Rathi, promoter of Rathi Steel & Power Limited, said that the company has ended the financial year with a strong performance. He said that despite challenges like economic uncertainties and fluctuations in steel prices, the company remained on the path of consistent growth. The impact of improved product mix and focus on operational efficiency was clearly visible in the company’s results. In the March quarter, the company’s revenue increased by more than 63% to Rs 244.57 crore. EBITDA increased by nearly 23% to Rs 9.93 crore and PAT almost doubled to Rs 7.49 crore.

He added that growth was supported by increased TMT bar mill operations and strong demand for products. The company controlled costs through energy savings and other efficiency measures, which improved margins. Green power accounted for more than 25% of the company’s total electricity consumption during the year, and plans are to further increase this figure in the future.

Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade on blue-chip buying, Asian rally

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday driven by strong buying in blue-chips and tracking positive cues from the Asian markets following a sharp selloff in the previous trading session. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 206.16 points to 74,981.90 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.65 points to 23,604.80.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the major gainers. Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s benchmark Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were trading higher, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted lower.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.23 per cent higher at USD 93.15 per barrel.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.