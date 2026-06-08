Stock Market News: Stock of THIS company gains in weak market after it shares key update, check details here

From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bajaj Finance and Eternal were among the biggest laggards.

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New Delhi: Amid the ongoing decline in the stock market on Monday, the shares of stainless steel product manufacturing company, Rathi Steel And Power Limited are trading in the green. The company’s stock was trading at ₹19.64, up 2.99%, or ₹0.57, on the BSE as of 10:56 a.m. The stock opened for trading today at ₹19.60 and has so far touched an intraday high of ₹19.90.

The stock’s rise today follows a significant development from the company. In its latest exchange filing on Saturday, the company announced that it had successfully completed a trial run of hot charging technology at its plant.

This technology sends steel billets directly from the continuous casting machine to the rolling mill, significantly reducing the need for reheating. This will save fuel, reduce production costs, and minimize scale loss.

Through this process, the company successfully produced high quality MS TMT rebars of Fe 550 and Fe 550D grades, which are in great demand in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

According to the company, this technology will help increase energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen environmental (ESG) goals. This achievement is considered a significant step towards strengthening the company’s production capacity, cost control, and product portfolio.

Recently, the company released its March quarter results, stating that total income increased 63.34% to ₹244.57 crore, compared to ₹149.73 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA increased 22.72% to ₹9.89 crore. PAT also jumped 95.84% to ₹7.45 crore, compared to ₹3.80 crore a year ago.

The company’s financial position showed good improvement for the entire fiscal year FY26. Total income increased by 41.76 percent to Rs 716.49 crore from Rs 505.43 crore in FY25. EBITDA also increased from Rs 24.31 crore to Rs 28.90 crore. Net profit (PAT) increased by 39.24 percent to Rs 12.87 crore from Rs 9.24 crore in the previous fiscal year. EPS also almost doubled from Rs 0.44 to Rs 0.86.

Stock markets slump in early trade tracking sharp fall in global equities

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday, tracking a sharp decline in global equities and a fresh spike in crude oil prices, amid simmering tensions in West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 724.95 points to 73,518.39 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 222.45 points to 23,138.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bajaj Finance and Eternal were among the biggest laggards. Power Grid, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and Axis Bank were the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 3.51 per cent higher at USD 96.36 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded significantly lower. US markets ended sharply lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 4.18 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.64 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.35 per cent.

“There are strong headwinds for the market as trading begins for the week. The sharp cut of 4.18 per cent in Nasdaq last Friday has rattled global markets with tech dominated South Korea and Taiwan facing a big sell-off.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.