THIS company shares in focus as company posts highest-ever monthly sales in January, check details here

The company's performance was driven by strong demand from several sectors, particularly infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing, and general engineering.

The stock of Rathi Steel and Power Limited, a manufacturer of stainless steel and TMT bars, is on investors’ radar today. The company released significant information in its latest exchange filing on Monday. The company said it recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in January 2026. According to the filing, sales from the company’s Ghaziabad unit on a standalone basis stood at around ₹77.45 crore.

According to industry trends, domestic steel demand remains strong. The pace of urbanisation, growing housing needs, and ongoing infrastructure projects across the country will continue to support this demand. This creates the potential for stable and sustainable growth for the steel sector in the future.

The company’s Managing Director, Mahesh Parekh, said that the company has started 2026 on a very positive note, with the Ghaziabad unit recording its highest-ever sales of approximately ₹77.45 crore.

He stated that this achievement is the result of continuous efforts to increase production capacity. Going forward, the company will focus on further improving performance by optimally utilising its existing resources and continuing to provide customers with superior quality products.

As of last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 22.70, down 1.30% or Rs 0.30 on the BSE.

According to the filing, Rathi Steel And Power Limited (RSPL), based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel and mild steel products. Established in 1971, the company has built a strong legacy of trust, quality, and innovation in steel manufacturing for over five decades.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 3,656.74 points to 85,323.20 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 1,219.65 points to 26,308.05. Later, both the benchmark indices further extended their winning momentum. The BSE benchmark zoomed 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to 85,871.73. The Nifty jumped 1,252.8 points or 4.99 per cent to 26,341.20.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.