Home

Business

Share Market News: Shares of THIS company surge after important certification from CII, check details here

Share Market News: Shares of THIS company surge after important certification from CII, check details here

For structural designers, it guarantees high-quality and durable steel, simplifying inspection processes, reducing costs, and speeding up construction.

Share Market News

Shares of Rathi Steel And Power Limited, a manufacturer of stainless steel and mild steel long products, are trading 4 per cent higher today. The stock was trading 3.90% higher, or 0.84 rupees, at 22.36 rupees on the BSE at the time of writing the report. The stock’s gains today follow a major update the company provided after market hours last Friday.

In a filing, the company stated that Rathi Powertech brand TMT bars manufactured at its Ghaziabad unit have received the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) GreenPro ecolabel certification. This achievement reflects the company’s commitment to a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

In the filing, the company stated that this GreenPro certification, a Type-1 ecolabel, applies specifically to Fe 550 grade TMT bars manufactured at RSPL’s state-of-the-art plant in Ghaziabad. This certification will be an important benchmark for the company, further reinforcing its commitment to sustainable production and environmental protection.

The company stated that the benefits are not limited to the company but are also significant for end-users and designers. RSPL’s certified products provide essential credits for national and international green building certifications such as LEED and IGBC, ensuring a safe and non-toxic environment for end-users. For structural designers, it guarantees high-quality and durable steel, simplifying inspection processes, reducing costs, and speeding up construction.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to exchange filings, this achievement aligns RSPL with global sustainability standards and creates value for the company, the environment, and stakeholders. Furthermore, this achievement reflects RSPL’s efforts to meet the rapidly growing ‘green steel’ trend in the industry and reduce its carbon footprint. Since its inception, the company has been continuously upgrading its plants to adopt environmentally friendly industrial processes.

Udit Rathi, the company’s promoter, said that receiving the GreenPro certification is a significant testament to their commitment to sustainability. He explained that the company has always invested in making its operations and products environmentally friendly, and this achievement is a matter of pride for the entire team. Additionally, this will provide customers with additional benefits related to green certification and branding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.