Rathi Steel and Power Shares Surge as Company Approves Allotment of Shares on Preferential Basis

Share Market News: Small-cap company Rathi Steel and Power is in the news as its board of directors has approved allotment of up to 3,55,70,522 shares on a preferential basis.

“With reference to the above-captioned subject and in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e., January 18, 2024 commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 8.00 P.M.., inter alia Considered and Approved the Issue and allotment of upto 3,55,70,522 (Three Crores Fiifty Five Lacs Seventy Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty-Two Only) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to persons belonging to Non-Promoter Category, on preferential basis, at Rs32.25 for cash, subject to shareholders’ approval,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the share of the company surged two per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 41.07 on Friday i.e. January 19. The share of the company, which has a market cap of Rs 128.58, has a 52-week low of Rs 3.15. From the 52-week low of Rs 3.15, the shares of Rathi Steel and Power have given a return of 1,200 per cent to the investors in a period of just one year.

In the last 5 days, the shares of Rathi Steel and Power Limited have given a return of 8 per cent to the investors, while in the last 1 month it has given a return of about 34 per cent from the level of Rs 28.38.

In the last 6 months, Rathi Steel and Power shares have given bumper returns of 494 per cent to investors from the level of Rs 6.78. In the last 1 year, Rathi Steel shares have given multibagger returns of 1121 per cent to investors from the level of Rs 3.30.

Rathi Steel and Power is a steel and stainless steel manufacturing company based in Ghaziabad.

