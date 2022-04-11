Ration Card Online | New Delhi: After the Uttar Pradesh assembly election victory in 2022, the government of India announced the extension of the free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), by six months till September 2022. Uttar Pradesh too, on the next day, extended the similar state government scheme by three months.Also Read - UP Govt Extends Free Ration Scheme By 3 Months, First Cabinet Decision As Yogi 2.0 Begins

The ration card is one of the most important documents to avail of the benefit under the free ration scheme. According to media reports, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has made some changes to the existing ration card rules. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Extend Distribution of Free Ration Till May 31 Next Year

Media reports stated that the Department of Food and Public Distribution will soon hold meetings with different states to discuss the changes in ration card eligibility. The new standards will be set for eligibility. This might impact the current beneficiaries under the scheme. Also Read - Delhi Govt Extends Free Ration Supply Till May 2022, CM Kejriwal Writes to PM Modi to Extend Centre's Scheme Too

According to data available online, currently, over 80 crore people are benefiting from National Food Security Act (NFSA). However, reports also suggest that there are some individuals who are financially stable, yet they use the free ration scheme. This leaves the needy out of the protection ring. The changes in the rules have been done keeping in mind this very fact.

To ease the pains of the people who have to migrate due to their jobs, the government launched the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ earlier. Unlike earlier, now anyone carrying a valid ration card can get free ration from any state in the country. Earlier, the ration could only be availed from the home state of the cardholder.