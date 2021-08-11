Ration Card Update: In today’s time, ration card is considered as an essential legal document just like Aadhaar Card. People get ration distribution based on the information entered in this card. The information in the ration card is also used to avail other government schemes. The ration card is also considered a legal document and identity proof.Also Read - Delhi Govt Takes BIG Decision on 'One Nation One Ration Card' Scheme. Full Details Here

The names of the members of the family are included in the ration card, and as a family grows, it is necessary to add the names of new members to the ration card. When a family grows after marriage, or a child is born or adopted in the house, then the customers need to add the name on the ration card. Also Read - Ration Cardholders in This State to Get ₹4,000 Under Covid-19 Assistance Scheme. Read Details

To get the ration card updated, the customers many times run to the government offices if the name of any of your family members has been dropped. However, now you can easily add the names of your family members online. Also Read - SC Says Cancelling 3 Crore Ration Cards For Not Linking With Aadhaar 'Too Serious', Seeks Report From Centre

Ration card update: What documents are needed?

If the names of the children of a family are to be added in the ration card, then the head of the family should have a ration card. The head of the family should bring a photo copy along with the original card. The birth certificates of the children and the aadhaar card of their parents will be required.

If the customer wants to add the name of the newly married woman to the ration card then her aadhaar card, marriage certificate and ration card of her parents are mandatory.

Ration card update: How to add names online

First, go to the official site of your state’s food supply. If you are from UP ( https://fcs.up.gov.in/FoodPortal.aspx ) then you have to go to the link of this site. Now you have to create a login ID, if you already have an ID, then log in with it. On the home page, the option to add a new member will appear. After clicking on it, now a new form will appear in front of you. Here, you will have to fill all the information of the new member of your family correctly. Along with the form, you will also have to upload the soft copy of the required documents. A registration number will be given after form submission. With this, you can track your form in this portal. Officials will check the form and document. If everything is correct, then your form will be accepted and ration card will be delivered to your home through post.

Ration card update: How to add names offline