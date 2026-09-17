Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company jumped 9 percent amid heavy trading volume, check details here

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, in an exchange filing dated 10 September, that the board has approved allotment of shares on rights basis to eligible shares holders of the company.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the share price of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering jumped over 9 percent, hitting 52-week, in Thursday’s trading session. According to the latest report, the stock opened at Rs 287.75 apiece on NSE on Thursday, as compared to previous close of Rs 286.75 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹322 on 17 September.

It is important to note that the Ratnaveer Precision Engineering shares witnessed a rally after heavy trading volume in the stock. As per the data available on NSE, around 169.72 lakh shares changed hands, as of 1:35 pm. The market capitalisation of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering stood at ₹2,566.47 crore.

“The Board approved the offer and issue of fully paidup equity shares of the Company (“Rights Equity Shares”) on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company (“Issue”), and the subsequent meeting of the Board held on August 20, 2026, wherein the Board approved the various terms of the Issue and the Letter of Offer,” the company said in the filing.

Here are some of the key details:

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, in an exchange filing dated 10 September, that the board has approved allotment of shares on rights basis to eligible shares holders of the company.

According to the filing, the company allotted 1,24,99,669 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹264 per share

This includes a share premium of ₹254 per share, to eligible shareholders under the rights issue.

Following the allotment, the company’s paid-up equity share capital increased from ₹71.43 crore

This comprised 7,14,26,681 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, before the rights issue, to ₹83.93 crore, comprising 8,39,26,350 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, after the rights issue.

This comprised 7,14,26,681 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, before the rights issue, to ₹83.93 crore, comprising 8,39,26,350 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, after the rights issue. Ratnaveer Precision Engineering stock has delivered a strong performance over the medium and long term, despite remaining largely flat in the near term.

The stock has declined marginally by 0.18% over the past one week, while it has gained 26.62% in the last one month, indicating a sharp recovery in recent weeks.

On a year-to-date basis, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering’s stock has more than doubled, delivering multibagger returns of 102.77%. Over the past year, the stock has surged 111.51%.

Stock markets trade marginally higher after US Fed rate hike

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally higher in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices eased slightly from their recent highs, although caution prevailed after the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike and indications of further tightening.

Foreign fund outflows and muted trend in Asian markets also capped the gains in the domestic equities during initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 86.49 points to 74,422.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 50.1 points to 23,267.70.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and InterGlobe Aviation were among the gainers.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

“While a pullback in Brent crude to around USD 104.7 a barrel from its recent high offers some marginal relief, the Federal Reserve’s rate hike and indication of further tightening could keep markets volatile and limit any immediate recovery.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.