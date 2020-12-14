New Delhi: In a bid to prevent banking fraud, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out the ‘positive pay system’ for cheques, under which those making payments of more than Rs 50,000 will be asked to reconfirm some key details. The new cheque payment rule will come into effect from January 1, 2021. Also Read - RBI to Set Up Automated Banknote Processing Centre in Jaipur to Deal With Increasing Volume of Currency

Positive Pay is essentially a tool designed to detect fraudulent activity. It facilitates by matching specific information related to the cheque presented for clearing, like the cheque number, cheque date, payee name, account number, amount, and other details against a list of cheques previously authorized and issued by the issuer.