RBI Announces 6.97% Interest Rate On Floating Rate Bond 2024: DETAILS

On Thursday, the government bond yields ended higher, with the benchmark bond yield above 7 per cent, after weaker-than-expected demand at debt auction triggered selling and dented market sentiment.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 4 May 2023 announced a 6.97 per cent interest rate on the Government of India’s Floating Rate Bond 2024 (FRB 2024) applicable for the half year 7 May 2023 to 6 November 2023.

“It may be recalled that the rate of interest on the FRB 2024 shall be reset at the average rate (rounded off up to two decimal places) of the implicit yields, at the cut-off prices of the last three auctions of Government of India 182-days Treasury Bills, held up to the period preceding the coupon reset date, which is May 07, 2023. The implicit yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year.,” the RBI said in a release.

What Are Floating Rate Bonds?

Floating Rate Bonds are government securities that do not have a fixed coupon rate. At preannounced intervals, the coupon rate will be revised. Floating Rate Bonds carry a coupon with a base rate equivalent to a weighted average yield of the last three auctions of 182-day Treasury Bills (T-Bill) plus a fixed spread decided by way of auction.

The ten-year benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.0140 per cent, after closing at 7.0057 per cent on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the yield had dipped to 6.9786 per cent, lowest since 8 April 2022.

After the US Federal Reserve hinted a pause in the widely-anticipated 25 basis points rate hike, the bond yields began lower on Thursday.

The spread between the 10-year benchmark bond yield and the RBI repo rate briefly fell below 50 basis points, the lowest since September 2017.

The yield, however, ended 11 basis points (bps) lower in a holiday-truncated week, after easing by seven and four bps in the previous two weeks.

