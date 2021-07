New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to allow payment system providers, prepaid card issuers, card networks and white label ATM operators access to its Centralised Payment Systems (CPS), such as real time gross settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) systems.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Sai Decides To Leave Virat, Will This End Their Love Life?