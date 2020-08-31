New Delhi: In an effort to ensure orderly market conditions and congenial financial situation, the Reserve Bank of India on Monday decided to conduct additional special open market operation involving the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crore each. Also Read - Not A Single Rs 2,000 Note Printed In 2019-20, Says RBI

As per the updates from the RBI, the auctions would be conducted on September 10 and 17. The RBI said it remains committed to conduct such operations as warranted by the market conditions. Also Read - RBI Releases Framework For Umbrella Retail Payments Entities

Part of the new measures, the RBI will also conduct term repo operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 100,000 crore at floating rates in the middle of September to assuage pressures on the market on account of advance tax outflow. Also Read - RBI Lifts Restriction on Remuneration of Bandhan Bank MD

In the statement, the RBI said that it will stand ready to conduct market operations as required through a variety of instruments so as to ensure orderly market functioning.

The RBI further added that it will use all instruments to revive the economy by maintaining congenial financial conditions, mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and restore the economy to a path of sustainable growth while preserving macroeconomic and financial stability.