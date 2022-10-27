New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will have an off-cycle meeting on November 3. The MPC’s off-cycle meeting has been convened as the central bank has failed to curb inflation, which has remained beyond its tolerance limit of 2 to 6 per cent for the past nine months.Also Read - Bhai Dooj: Banks to Remain Closed in These Cities Tomorrow | Full List

Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation rose to 7.41 percent in September. Retail inflation has remained beyond RBI's tolerance limit for the last three quarters.

Inflationary concerns had earlier forced the RBI's rate setting panel to hike repo rate during a meeting held in May this year, which was also an off-cycle meeting.

“Under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act 1934, read along with the Gazette notifications S.O.2215(E) dated June 27, 2016 and S.O.1422(E) dated March 31, 2021 and the Regulation 7 of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Monetary Policy Process Regulation, 2016, an additional meeting of the MPC is being scheduled on November 3, 2022,” the RBI said.

While the central bank’s rate-setting panel last met on between September 28 and September 30, 2022 the next meeting was slated for 5 – 7 December.

