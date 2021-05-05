New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced that it is extending assistance to small businesses and financial entities at the grassroot level that are bearing the biggest brunt of the second wave of Coronavirus infections. In this regard, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced financial measures based on the central bank’s assessment of the macroeconomic situation and financial market conditions. RBI has re-opened one-time restructuring for individuals and MSMEs. Also Read - India May See 3rd Wave of COVID Surge If Lockdown Measures Not Imposed, Says AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria

Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)

RBI Governor has hailed Small finance banks (SFBs) for playing a prominent role by acting as a conduit for last mile supply of credit to individuals and small businesses.

In order To provide further support to small business units, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities adversely affected during the current wave of the pandemic, RBI has decided to conduct special three-year long-term repo operations (SLTRO) of Rs 10,000 crore at repo rate for the SFBs, to be deployed for fresh lending of up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower.

This facility will be available till October 31, 2021.

Lending by Small Finance Banks (SFBs) to MFIs to be classified as Priority Sector Lending Also Read - Radhe Title Track Out: Salman Khan's Swagger, Disha Patani's Killer Dance Moves Make It a Hit Song | WATCH

At present, lending by Small Finance Banks (SFBs) to MicroFinance Institutions (MFIs) for on-lending is not reckoned for priority sector lending (PSL) classification.

However, in view of the fresh challenges brought on by the pandemic and to address the emergent liquidity position of smaller MFIs, SFBs are now being permitted to reckon fresh lending to

smaller MFIs (with asset size of up to Rs 500 crore) for on-lending to individual borrowers as priority sector lending.

smaller MFIs (with asset size of up to Rs 500 crore) for on-lending to individual borrowers as priority sector lending. This facility will be available up to March 31, 2022.

Credit to MSME Entrepreneurs