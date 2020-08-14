New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday approved a dividend payout of Rs 57,000 crore to the Union government for the financial year 2020-21. However, experts believe that even the RBI money is not enough to recover the financial losses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Record 8,48,728 COVID-19 Tests in Last 24 Hours; Total 2,76,94,416 Thus Far

The RBI also decided to maintain the contingency risk buffer at 5.5 per cent.

According to government data, the Centre's fiscal deficit this year hit a record high of Rs 6.62 lakh crore during the lockdown period from April to June this year. The Centre has already pegged this year's deficit at 3.8 per cent, as opposed to last year's 3.3 per cent.

The fiscal deficit determines the borrowing requirement of a government when expenditures exceed revenue collections.

Expectations were running high at the RBI Board meeting chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das today via video conference as it reviewed the country’s economic condition, ongoing global and domestic challenges and the monetary, regulatory and other measures taken by the reserve bank to mitigate the crisis situation, especially after the impact of COVID-19.

The board also discussed the proposal to set up an Innovation Hub as well as RBI’s areas of operation during the previous financial year.

"The Board reviewed the current economic situation, continued global and domestic challenges and the monetary, regulatory and other measures taken by the RBI to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Board also approved the transfer of Rs 57,128 crore as surplus to the Central government for the accounting year 2019-20, while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5 per cent,” Das stated.

According to a poll conducted by Reuters, India’s economy forecast currently stands at a contraction of 5.1 per cent for FY21 which can shrink to 9.1 per cent in a worst-case scenario.