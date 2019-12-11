New Delhi: To ensure better rate cut transmission, the Reserve Bank of India has requested the government to pass on the benefit to the public by reducing the rate of interest on small savings schemes including public provident fund (PPF) and post office deposits, stated a report.

After conducting a review by September end, the apex bank had noted that the government failed to transmit RBI’s rate cut on small savings schemes. However, the banks had contended that if the interest rates on small savings were reduced considerably, then the depositors will transfer their money from fixed deposits to these schemes which already has tax benefits, thereby resulting in even higher returns.

Recently, RBI’s monetary policy committee in its fifth review of the current fiscal maintained the repo or short-term lending rate for commercial banks at 5.15 per cent. The apex bank had reduced key lending rates during the last five policy reviews to reverse the current consumption slowdown that has plagued the country’s economy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das defended the decision by recalling the “primary objective” of the central bank was inflation targeting and price control. He pointed out that headline inflation is currently high, largely due to a rise in food inflation. Das added that food inflation will remain “very high” during January-March, which prompted the RBI to hit the pause button on rate cuts.

Besides, RBI reduced the country’s FY20 GDP growth forecast from 6.1 per cent in the October policy to 5 per cent. “Interestingly, the RBI seemed content with the pace of transmission and no longer sees the transmission as staggered and incomplete,” Edelweiss Securities’ Economist Madhavi Arora.

“We think that this easing pause is temporary. Even so, our estimates suggest inflation will likely remain above 5 per cent in 4QFY20 and could constrain a rate cut in February.” Furthermore, RBI may await the budgetary announcements and the fiscal measures thereof before any decision to revise the rates.

According to Acuite Ratings & Research Lead Economist Karan Mehrishi: “At this point, an accommodative policy in pause mode appears likely till Q1 FY21. “While there may be a potential risk of a rate hike if the inflation print remains persistently elevated along with a comfortable liquidity scenario, it is likely that the MPC will abstain from such action unless there is a modest revival in growth rate.”

