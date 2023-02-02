Home

RBI Asks Local Banks For Details Of Their Exposure To Adani Group: Report

The Reserve Bank of India has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking Reuters reported quoting sources on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking Reuters reported quoting sources on Thursday.

The development comes a day after Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises backtracked on a fully subscribed follow on public offer (FPO). Today, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, in a statement told that the decision to withdraw the FPO was taken after the company’s board members felt that it wasn’t “morally correct” to proceed with FPO considering the volatility of the market.

In the statement released yesterday by Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani said the following:

“The Board takes this opportunity to thank all the investors for your support and commitment to our FPO. The subscription for the FPO closed successfully yesterday. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling. Thank you.

However, today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue would not be morally correct. The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO.

We are working with our Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to refund the proceeds received by us in escrow and to also release the amounts blocked in your bank accounts for subscription to this issue.

Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cashflows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans. We will continue to focus on long term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals. Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy. We are very confident that we will continue to get your support. Thank you for your trust in us.”

“The fundamentals of our company are very strong, our balance sheet is healthy, and assets, robust. Our EBIDTA levels and cash flows have been very strong”, said Gautam Adani in the video statement released earlier today.