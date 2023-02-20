Home

Business

Received Torn Or Mutilated Note from ATM Machine? Here’s How You Can Exchange It From Bank

Received Torn Or Mutilated Note from ATM Machine? Here’s How You Can Exchange It From Bank

According to the Reserve Bank of India, notes which are in pieces and/or of which the essential portions are missing can also be exchanged.

What To Do If ATM Dispenses Mutilated Or Torn Notes? Read Here

New Delhi: ATMs dispensing torn or mutilated notes often leave customers in a state of quandary. These damaged notes are basically of no use as shopkeepers refuse to take them flatly. While this may worry the customer, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules tell that you can easily exchange them with new notes.

Mutilated Notes

According to the Reserve Bank of India, notes which are in pieces and/or of which the essential portions are missing can also be exchanged. Essential portions in a currency note are name of issuing authority, guarantee, promise clause, signature, Ashoka Pillar emblem/portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, water mark.

You may like to read

Refund value of these notes is, however, paid as per RBI (Note Refund) Rules. These can also be exchanged at the counters of any public sector bank branch, any currency chest branch of a private sector bank or any Issue Office of the RBI without filling any form.

What Are Soiled Notes

Soiled notes are those which have become dirty and slightly cut, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Notes which have numbers on two ends, i.e. notes in the denomination of Rs.10 and above which are in two pieces, are also treated as soiled note.

The cut in such notes, should, however, not have passed through the number panels. All these notes can be exchanged at the counters of any public sector bank branch, any currency chest branch of a private sector bank or any Issue Office of the Reserve Bank of India. There is no need to fill any form for doing this.

HOW TO CHANGE MUTILATED NOTES AT THE BANK?

The customer will have to go to the bank from whose ATM the notes came out.

An application has to be written.

The customer needs to write the information about the date, time, and place from where the money was withdrawn.

After this, along with the application, the transaction-related slip from the ATM will also have to be attached.

If the slip has not been issued, then the details of the transaction received on the mobile will have to be given. After this, your notes will be changed by the bank.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.