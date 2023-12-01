Home

RBI, Bank Of England Ink Pact On Sharing Info; Here’s What It Would Mean

RBI, Bank Of England Ink Pact On Sharing Info; Here's What It Would Mean

The RBI, in a statement, said that the MoU also demonstrates the importance of cross-border cooperation to facilitate international clearing activities and the BoE’s commitment to deference to other regulators’ regimes.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Bank of England (BoE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday concerning cooperation and exchange of information in relation to the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). The MoU establishes a framework for the BoE to place reliance on the RBI’s regulatory and supervisory activities while safeguarding the UK’s financial stability.

It said that the MoU confirms the interests of both authorities in enhancing cooperation in line with their respective laws and regulations.

“It will also enable the BoE to assess the application of CCIL for recognition as a third country central counterparty (CCP), which is a pre-requisite for UK-based banks to clear transactions through CCIL,” the RBI statement said. The MoU was signed in London by RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar and BoE Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Sarah Breeden.

