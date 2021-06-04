New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India today announced relief measures for people involving in certain contact-intensive sectors – primarily hospitality and tourism sectors. RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das on Friday as part of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Statement 2021 said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to provided an on-tap Liquidity Window for

In order to mitigate the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic on certain contact-intensive sectors, a separate liquidity window of Rs 15,000 crore is being opened till March

In order to mitigate the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic on certain contact-intensive sectors, a separate liquidity window of Rs 15,000 crore is being opened till March

31, 2022 with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate. On May 5, 2021, it was decided to open an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate till March 31, 2022 to boost provision of immediate liquidity for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country. Against the backdrop of second wave of Covid pandemic and based on the continuing assessment of the macroeconomic situation and financial market conditions, certain additional measures have been announced, RBI said.

Under the scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to "certain contact-intensive sectors" such as –

Hotels and restaurants.

Tourism and travel agents.

Tour operators.

Adventure or heritage facilities.

Aviation ancillary services likes of ground handling and supply chain.

Private bus operators.

Car repair services.

Rent-a-car service providers.

Event or conference organisers.

Spa clinics.

Beauty parlours or saloons.

Banks are expected to create a separate COVID loan book under the scheme. By way of an incentive, such banks will be eligible to park their surplus liquidity up to the size of the COVID loan book, created under this scheme, with the Reserve Bank under the reverse repo window at a rate which is 25 bps lower than the repo rate or, termed in a different way, 40 bps higher than the reverse repo rate. Banks desirous of deploying their own resources without availing funds from the RBI under the scheme for lending to the specified segments mentioned above will also be eligible for this incentive, RBI said in the statement.