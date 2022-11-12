RBI Cancels Licence Of THIS Bank – Will Account Holders Get Back Their Deposited Money?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the license of the Maharashtra-based bank as it did not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

The RBI said the bank is now prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the licence of Babaji Date Mahila Sahakari Bank in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal as it did not have acceptable capital and earning prospects. The RBI said the bank is now prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits. “The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. As such, it does not comply with the provisions of Section 11(1) and Section 22 (3) (d) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” the RBI said in its order.

Why RBI cancelled license of the bank

The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. As such, it does not comply with the provisions of Section 11(1) and Section 22 (3) (d) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. The bank has failed to comply with the requirements of Sections 22(3) (a), 22 (3) (b), 22(3)(c), 22(3) (d) and 22(3)(e) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

Will depositers get back their money

The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full, the RBI had stated in its order.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakhs from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of DICGC Act, 1961.

As per the data submitted by the bank, about 79% of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC.