RBI Cancels Licence Of Kapol Co-operative Bank; Here’s What Happens To Despositer’s Money

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the license of the Kapol Co-operative Bank Limited. This means that the bank is no longer allowed to do any banking business, including accepting or repaying deposits.

The RBI has also said that depositors will be able to get their money back from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has shut down The Kapol Co-operative Bank Limited, a Mumbai-based bank, because it does not have enough money or prospects of making money. The bank is no longer allowed to do any banking business, such as taking in or paying back deposits. The RBI has also asked the Ministry of Cooperation to close the bank and appoint a liquidator, as per a report in Livemint.

As a result of the cancellation of its license, The Kapol Co-operative Bank Limited is no longer allowed to do any banking business, including accepting or repaying deposits. This means that the bank can no longer take in new money from customers, and it cannot pay back any money that customers have already deposited in the bank.

What Happens To Despositer’s Money?

The RBI has also said that depositors will be able to get their money back from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh. This means that if you had a deposit of more than Rs 5 lakh in The Kapol Co-operative Bank Limited, you may not get back the full amount of your deposit, as per a report carried by Zee Business.

96.09% Of Depositors Entitled To Receive Full Deposits

Giving details, the RBI said the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects and its continuance is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors. However, the RBI has said that about 96.09% of depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC. This means that most depositors will be able to get back all of their money.

“The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full,” the RBI said.

As of July 24, 2023, DICGC has already paid Rs 230.16 crore of the total insured deposits based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank.

