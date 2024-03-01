Home

RBI Claims 97.62% Of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Back In System; Note Continue To Be Legal Tender

Around 97.62 percent of the Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have returned to the banking system.

The total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹8470 crore at the close of business on February 29, 2024, the RBI said in a statement.

The Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender, RBI said on Friday

The central bank announced the withdrawal of the high-value denomination banknotes from circulation as part of its clean note policy.

The facility for deposit and / or exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country upto October 07, 2023.

From October 09, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals / entities for deposit into their bank accounts. Further, members of the public are sending ₹2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts.

