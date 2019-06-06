New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its second bi-monthly monetary policy for current fiscal year in Mumbai on Thursday. The central bank cut repo rate by 25 basis points, now at 5.75 per cent from 6 per cent. Meanwhile, the Reverse repo rate and bank rate adjusted at 5.50 and 6.0 per cent respectively.

The decision was announced after the 3-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, which began on Tuesday.

The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews. Meanwhile, India’s largest bank – State Bank of India (SBI) – in a recent research report had said that the RBI needs to go in for a larger rate cut in the next monetary policy review in June to reverse the current slowdown in the economy.