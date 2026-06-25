Lost money due to digital or online scams? RBI will now pay you Rs 25000 compensation | Check new rules

Under the new RBI framework, individuals and sole proprietors can claim up to 85% of their lost amount, capped at ₹25,000 if they report unauthorized electronic transactions within five days.

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RBI compensation update: As digital banking sweeps across India, the surge in convenience has unfortunately triggered a parallel spike in online scams. If you have been a victim of digital fraud involving financial losses, we have an update for you. Recognizing this growing vulnerability, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a crucial safety net for victims of digital payment fraud. Under its new framework, eligible individuals can claim partial compensation for small-value financial losses. Here are all the details you need to know about the compensation announced by the RBI.

What is the new fraud compensation rule of RBI?

The proposed guidelines allow victims to recover up to 85% of their lost amount, capped at a maximum financial relief of Rs 25,000 for total fraud losses up to Rs 50,000.

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This move marks a significant editorial shift in how regulatory bodies view consumer vulnerability. Historically, the burden of proof and the financial blow of a scam fell squarely on the consumer, often leaving everyday users helpless against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals. By stepping in to share the financial liability, the central bank is building a vital psychological safety barrier that preserves trust in the nation’s rapidly scaling digital architecture.

Why did RBI plan to give compensation for digital fraud?

Originally slated for a July 2026 rollout, the Reserve Bank of India has rescheduled the implementation of this protective framework to January 1, 2027. This six-month extension grants financial institutions crucial time to align their infrastructure with the new guidelines. Consequently, the newly introduced compensation limits of the RBI and reimbursement rules will strictly apply to eligible digital fraud cases occurring after the January 2027 effective date, marking a delayed but vital shift toward enhanced consumer financial security.

How can customers claim RBI compensation?

Upon discovering a cyber fraud, customers should immediately report it to the bank helpline, Cyber ​​Helpline 1930 and the National Cyber ​​Crime Portal.

RBI clarifies FCNR-B rules, fresh NRI inflows may support Rupee

In another update, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued clarifications on the operational aspects of Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) deposits, addressing queries raised by banks regarding the mobilisation of such deposits and related lending activities. The clarification is expected to encourage greater inflows through the FCNR-B route, which could provide support to the rupee in the near term.

(With inputs from agencies)