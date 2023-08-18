Home

Business

RBI Eases Borrowing Rules, Allows Retail Borrowers to Switch Between Fixed and Floating Rates

RBI Eases Borrowing Rules, Allows Retail Borrowers to Switch Between Fixed and Floating Rates

In the wake of rising interest rates, RBI said it had received several grievances from consumers related to the elongation of loan tenor and or increase in EMI amount, without proper communication with and or consent of the borrowers.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given banks the freedom to offer all categories of retail loans at either fixed or floating interest rates. However, at the time of sanctioning floating rate personal loans, banks will need to take into account the borrower’s repayment capacity and ensure that there is enough room for the EMI to increase or the loan tenure to extend in case the external benchmark rate rises during the loan term, news agnecy ANI reported.

Trending Now

RBI’s Received Several Grievances From Consumers

In the wake of rising interest rates, RBI said it had received several grievances from consumers related to the elongation of loan tenor and or increase in EMI amount, without proper communication with and or consent of the borrowers.

“In order to address these concerns, the REs are advised to put in place an appropriate policy framework meeting the following requirements for implementation and compliance,” RBI said.

As a part of the new rules, the central bank said:

At the time of sanction, regulated entities shall clearly communicate to the borrowers about the possible impact of change in benchmark interest rate on the loan leading to changes in EMI and/or tenor or both. Subsequently, any increase in the EMI or tenor or both on account of the above shall be communicated to the borrower immediately through appropriate channels.

RBI’s Interest Reset Plans

At the time of reset of interest rates, regulated entities shall provide the option to the borrowers to switch over to a fixed rate as per their Board approved policy. The policy, inter alia, may also specify the number of times a borrower will be allowed to switch during the tenor of the loan.

The borrowers shall also be given the choice to opt for enhancement in EMI or elongation of tenor or for a combination of both options; and, to prepay, either in part or in full, at any point during the tenor of the loan.

All applicable charges for switching of loans from floating to fixed rate and any other service charges/ administrative costs incidental to the exercise of the above options shall be transparently disclosed in the sanction letter and also at the time of revision of such charges/ costs by the regulated entities from time to time.

REs shall ensure that the elongation of tenor in case of floating rate loan does not result in negative amortisation. RBI said regulated entities shall ensure that these instructions are extended to the existing as well as new loans suitably by December 31, 2023. All existing borrowers shall be sent a communication, through appropriate channels, intimating the options available to them, RBI said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES