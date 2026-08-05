‘Don’t get duped by fake currency’: RBI explains how to verify Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes

With cases of fake Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes being reported, it is important to know how to verify your currency. From checking the note against light to spotting features like the Devanagari script and Ashoka Pillar, here’s a complete guide to identifying genuine notes.

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated some ways in which you can check the authenticity of the notes. Representational Image

When shopping for everyday items, many people carefully check bigger currency notes but often overlook smaller denominations such as Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100. This negligence is being exploited by fraudsters, with fake Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes reportedly making their way into circulation.

With cases of fake currency coming to light, the RBI has asked citizens to stay alert and understand the security features of banknotes. Let’s find out the simple ways to identify a genuine Rs 50 note.

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Easy way to identify genuine notes

The RBI has listed the security features of every currency note on its official website to help people identify genuine notes. Real Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes include multiple hidden and visible features that make them difficult to forge. A quick check by holding the note up to the light can help you spot whether it is real or fake.

How to identify notes?

The front of the note features a see-through window in the lower left corner. When you hold the note up to the light, the denomination, either 50 or 100, is clearly visible.

Along with the main numeral, 50 and 100 are also printed in Devanagari script on the note.

The note has a clear and embossed picture of Mahatma Gandhi printed in the centre of the front of the note.

The right side of the note bears the RBI guarantee clause, the Governor’s signature, the undertaking and the official logo of the RBI.

The serial number printed on the top left and bottom right of the note increases in size from small to big from left to right.

The national emblem of India, the Ashoka Pillar, is printed on the bottom right corner of the note.

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Small denomination notes may not have a high value, but they are used frequently in everyday transactions, making them a common target for fraud. Whenever you receive a Rs 50 or Rs 100 note, take a moment to check its security features, such as the see-through number, Ashoka Pillar symbol, and Governor’s signature. A quick check can help you avoid falling victim to counterfeit currency.