‘Don’t get duped by fake currency’: RBI explains how to verify Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes

When shopping for everyday items, many people carefully check bigger currency notes but often overlook smaller denominations such as Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100. This negligence is being exploited by fraudsters, with fake Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes reportedly making their way into circulation.
With cases of fake currency coming to light, the RBI has asked citizens to stay alert and understand the security features of banknotes. Let’s find out the simple ways to identify a genuine Rs 50 note.
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The RBI has listed the security features of every currency note on its official website to help people identify genuine notes. Real Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes include multiple hidden and visible features that make them difficult to forge. A quick check by holding the note up to the light can help you spot whether it is real or fake.
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Small denomination notes may not have a high value, but they are used frequently in everyday transactions, making them a common target for fraud. Whenever you receive a Rs 50 or Rs 100 note, take a moment to check its security features, such as the see-through number, Ashoka Pillar symbol, and Governor’s signature. A quick check can help you avoid falling victim to counterfeit currency.
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