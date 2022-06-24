Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extends card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation deadline till September 30: What’s the News?Also Read - Inflation Rate In India Likely To Remain Above 6 Per Cent Until December 2022, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

RBI Latest News: Reserve Bank of India has extended the deadline on credit card and debit card tokenisation norms by three months till 30 September, 2022. The rules were earlier scheduled to be complied with from July 1. This is the second time RBI has extended deadline of its implementation.

Why RBI Extended The Deadline?

The Central Bank's move comes after industry stakeholders highlighted various issues related to the implementation of the framework with respect of guest checkout transactions. In a statement, the RBI noted that "transaction processing based on these tokens has also commenced, though it is yet to gain traction across all categories of merchants."

“Further, an alternate system in respect of transactions where cardholders decide to enter the card details manually at the time of undertaking the transaction (commonly referred to as “guest checkout transactions”) has not been implemented by the industry stakeholders, so far. Given the above, it has been decided to extend the timeline for storing of CoF data by three months, i.e., till September 30, 2022, after which such data shall be purged,” the central bank added.

Meanwhile, according to a report by news agency PTI, most of the large merchants have complied with the RBI’s card-on-file (CoF) tokenisation norms and 19.5 crore tokens have been issued so far.

What Is Card-on-file tokenisation?

CoF refers to credit or debit card information stored by payment gateway and merchants to process future transactions. To create a token, the card-holders have to undergo a one-time registration process for all their cards at every e-commerce website. By entering the card details and saving, the cardholder gives consent to create a token.

This consent is then validated by way of authentication through an additional factor of authentication (AFA). Thereafter, a token is created which is specific to the card and e-commerce merchant. That token cannot be used for payment at any other merchant.

After creating the token, the cardholder can identify the card with the last four digits during the checkout process during all future transactions at the same merchant’s website. Thus, the cardholder is not required to remember or enter the token for future transactions.

Recap: In September last year, the Central Bank had prohibited merchants from storing customer card details on their servers with effect from January 1, 2022, and mandated the adoption of CoF tokenisation as an alternative to card storage. The purpose behind tokenisation is to increase and improve customer safety. With tokenisation, storage of card details is limited.