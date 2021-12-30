New Delhi: In the wake of uncertainties triggered by Omicron, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended periodic KYC (Know Your Customer) update till March 31, 2022. The RBI also advised banks and other regulated entities not to take restrictive action against customers till the fiscal end.Also Read - India Records Over 13,000 Covid Cases in Last 24 Hrs, 8 Districts With Over 10% Positivity Rate

In a circular issued on Thursday, the RBI said,"In view of the prevalent uncertainty due to new variant of Covid-19, the relaxation provided in the … circular (relating to Periodic Updation of KYC – Restrictions on Account Operations for Non-compliance issued in May) is hereby extended till March 31, 2022."

This is not the first time the central bank has extended the deadline for the updating of KYC. Earlier this year in May, owing to the second wave of coronavirus, the RBI in May had extended the last date for updation of KYC by regulated entities till December 31.

In May, the RBI had advised the regulated entities not to impose punitive restriction on operations of accounts of customers for their failure to comply with the KYC updation norms till December-end.

How to update KYC?

To update their accounts with KYC, customers need to visit their respective bank branches located nearby. They need to submit their relevant documents to the bank officials. If somebody’s account is regularly updated, then they need to click on ‘No Changes in my KYC details’ in the update KYC section of bank’s portal.

With an objective to prevent misuse and fraud, as instructed by the RBI, banks follow this process to receive information about the identity and address of the customers for their safe transaction in the bank.

If the KYC is not updated for a long period of time, then there is chance that the bank might freeze your account. Hence account holders are advised to update their KYC before the deadline. Once the account is freezed, customers are not allowed to do any transaction.