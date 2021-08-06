New Delhi: RBI today extended deadlines for meeting certain thresholds prescribed under the Covid Resolution Framework 1.0. The decision was announced by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das as part of the bi-monthly monetary policy by India’s central bank.Also Read - Johnson & Johnson Applies For Emergency Use Approval of Single Dose COVID Vaccine in India
RBI Monetary Policy: Reserve Bank Of India Announcements
- The resolution plans implemented under the Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related stress announced on August 6, 2020, are required to meet the sector specific thresholds notified in respect of five financial parameters, four of which are related to the operational performance of the borrowing entity, as per an IANS report.
- The total debt to EBIDTA ratio, Current Ratio, Debt Service Coverage Ratio and Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio, were to be met by March 31, 2022, the IANS report says.
- “Recognising the adverse impact of second wave of COVID-19 on revival of businesses, and the difficulty it may pose in meeting the operational parameters, it has been decided to defer the target date for meeting the specified thresholds in respect of the above parameters to October 1, 2022,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
- As regards the parameter Total Outside Liabilities/Adjusted Total Net Worth (TOL/ATNW), this ratio reflects the revised capital structure (debt-equity mix) as required under the implementation conditions for the resolution framework and was expected to be crystallised upfront as part of the resolution plan, the IANS report says.
- The date for achieving the same remains unchanged — March 31, 2022.
- A circular to this effect, modifying the previous instructions dated September 7, 2020, will be issued shortly, RBI said.