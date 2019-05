New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has extended the timings for customer transactions through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) by one-and-a-half hours. The RTGS timing has been extended from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, with effect from June 1.

In an official notification issued on Tuesday, the RBI said, “It has been decided to extend the timings for customer transactions (initial cut-off) in RTGS from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.”

Check out the new timings which will be effective from June 1:

Under Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System, there is a continuous and real-time settlement of fund-transfers, individually on a transaction by transaction basis (without netting). The RTGS system is primarily meant for large value transactions. The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is Rs. 2 lakh with no upper or maximum ceiling.

Notably, customers who opt the RTGS transactions are charged based on the time of the transaction. For instance, RTGS transactions held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM shall be Rs 5 per outward transaction, stated the RBI. Meanwhile, those conducted after 6:00 PM, comes with a charge of Rs 10 per outward transaction for remitting funds via the RTGS system.

Besides, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) is another popular form of fund transfer. There is no limit for the minimum/maximum for fund transfer. However, NEFT operates in hourly batches. Currently, India’s largest bank SBI provides 12 settlements from 8 am to 7 pm on weekdays and five settlements from 8 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.

(With agency inputs)