New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India, in a recent notification to its central board, has said that it favours a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies. In the latest report by Economic Times, the RBI has been quoted as saying that there are 'serious concerns' relating to financial stability.

The RBI also made a detailed presentation to its central board regarding the concerns that cryptocurrency holds for the economy. The central bank also said that there are concerns over the anonymity of the transactions as cryptocurrencies are available for trading on foreign exchanges.

However, the report also said that there were some experts who preferred a middle path. They sought a balanced view and urged to take the technological space and larger implications into the account.

The central government had, earlier, listed the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 for introduction in the ongoing Winter session of the parliament, However, according to media reports, it is unlikely to be introduced as the government wants wider and larger consultations.

It is now up to PM Modi to take the final call in regards to the framework for the cryptocurrencies, the report added. Modi has been holding consultations with experts to reach a final conclusion.