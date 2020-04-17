

















RBI Governor Address Today LIVE: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday addressed a press conference and announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 crores will be provided to National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development, Small Industries Development Bank of India, and National Housing Bank to enable them to meet sectoral credit needs.

Speaking to reporters, he also stated that the RBI will monitor evolving situation continuously and use all its tool to deal with COVID-19 pandemic fallout. Moreover, he also announced reduction in fixed reverse repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, with immediate effect.

"It has been decided to reduce the fixed reverse repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, with immediate effect", Das said.

The presser comes a day after Prime Minister Modi met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The duo had reportedly discussed the economic situation in the country following the prolonged lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the second time the governor spoke to reporters since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25.

Besides, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected announce a fiscal stimulus package to revive the economy today.