Live Updates

  • 10:46 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: It has been decided to provide special refinance facilities for an amount of Rs 50,000 crores to National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development, Small Industries Development Bank of India, and National Housing Bank to enable them to meet sectoral credit needs: RBI Governor

  • 10:45 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: RBI will monitor evolving situation continuously, use all its tool to deal with pandemic fallout, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.



  • 10:43 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: Loans given by NBFCs to real estate companies to get similar benefit as given by scheduled commercial banks. CPI inflation declined in March; inflation is on a declining trajectory, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • 10:38 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: LCR requirement of banks brought down to 80% from 100%; to be restored in phases by April next year; Banks not to make any further dividend payout in view of financial difficulties arising from Covid-19, says RBI Governor



  • 10:38 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: 90-day NPA norm not to apply on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • 10:37 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: Rs 50,000 crore special finance facility to be provided to financial institutions such as Nabard, Sidbi, NHB: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: Ways and means limit of states raised to help them, not bunch up their borrowing plans, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • 10:34 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: Economic activity came to standstill during lockdown, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • 10:33 AM IST

    RBI PC LIVE: RBI cuts reverse repo rate from 4% to 3.75%. Repo rate remains unchanged

  • 10:28 AM IST
    RBI PC LIVE: Addressing the media, Shaktikanta Das said that RBI will adopt measures to: – maintain adequate liquidity in system, facilitate and incentivise bank credit flows, ease financial stress and enable formal functioning of markets”

RBI Governor Address Today LIVE: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday addressed a press conference and announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 crores will be provided to National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development, Small Industries Development Bank of India, and National Housing Bank to enable them to meet sectoral credit needs. Also Read - Kannada TV Channel Falsely Claims 'Modi Govt Will Rain Money From Helicopters', Slapped Notice

Speaking to reporters, he also stated that the RBI will monitor evolving situation continuously and use all its tool to deal with COVID-19 pandemic fallout. Moreover, he also announced reduction in fixed reverse repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, with immediate effect. Also Read - After Dolphins, Pink Flamingos Return to Mumbai in Huge Numbers as India Continues to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Lockdown - Viral Video

“It has been decided to reduce the fixed reverse repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points from 4% to 3.75%, with immediate effect”, Das said. Also Read - 'Scared of Attacks, Not Infection': AIIMS Doctors Body Appeals HM Shah to Implement Health Services Bill

The presser comes a day after Prime Minister Modi met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The duo had reportedly discussed the economic situation in the country following the prolonged lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the second time the governor spoke to reporters since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25.

Besides, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected announce a fiscal stimulus package to revive the economy today.