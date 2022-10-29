Shaktikanta Das: Keeping in mind the convenience of bank customers, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday asked the Ombudsman to expedite the resolution of complaints. He said that the Ombudsman and regulation entities should take early measures to identify and rectify the root causes of customer complaints. Shaktikanta Das called for a serious review of the working of the grievance redressal mechanism in banks because of persisting customer complaints.Also Read - RBI Announces Off-Cycle MPC Meeting On November 3

CONCERN OVER PERSISTING GRIEVANCES

Das expressed concern over persisting grievances in areas such as mis-selling, lack of transparency in pricing, disproportionate service charges, and very high penal rates. He was speaking on “Excellence in Customer Service in the Changing Paradigm of Financial Services” at the annual conference of RBI Ombudsmen. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal To Place A ‘Novel Idea’ Before PM Modi To Get India’s Economy On Track, Read Here

“In a large and vibrant financial system like ours, some level of complaints is understandable. What is of concern is that a large number of complaints pertain to traditional banking. This calls for a serious review of the working of the customer service and grievance redress mechanism in the regulated entities. The root cause of the persistence of such grievances needs to be analyzed and corrective measures are undertaken,” he said, as reported by livemint. Also Read - Bhai Dooj: Banks to Remain Closed in These Cities Tomorrow | Full List

REDRESSAL OF COMPLAINTS IN A FAIR AND PROMPT MANNER

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the resolution of customer complaints by regulated entities (RE) and RBI Ombudsman should be fair and speedy.

VIGILANCE NEEDED IN VIEW OF NEW METHODS OF FRAUD

He said that even as the financial landscape is evolving and changing, the fundamentals of good customer service and customer protection, transparency, fair pricing, honest dealing, responsible business conduct, protection of consumer data, and privacy remain relevant. The new modus operandi of fraud requires extraordinary vigilance and preparation, he added.