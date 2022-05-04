RBI Hikes Interest Rates: For the first time since 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced a hike in benchmark interest rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent. Addressing an unscheduled conference today, which came at the backdrop of inflation rates in India, Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to increase policy repo rates by 40 bps with immediate effect. Das cited rising inflation, geo-political tensions, high crude oil prices and shortage of commodities globally for raising lending rates. With this, all loan EMIs are expected to go costly.Also Read - HDFC Raises Lending Rates; EMIs to Rise for Existing Borrowers. Details Here

Key Highlights From RBI governor Shaktikanta Das Address