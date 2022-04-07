Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for the establishment of ‘Digital Banking Units’ and said the Digital Banking Units of the banks will be treated as banking outlets. The development comes as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this year announced about the ‘Digital Banking Units’. In Union Budget 2022-23, the finance minister had made the announcements for setting up of 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) in 75 districts to commemorate the 75 years of independence of the country.Also Read - Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Pens Letter To Shareholders, Expects Company To Break Even By September 2023

In pursuance of the budget announcement a ‘Committee for the establishment of Digital Banking Units (DBUs)’ was set-up by the Reserve Bank to outline a roadmap for the establishment of DBUs. Also Read - THIS Fintech Company Opens 2,800 Jobs, Decides To Double Its Employee Count By December 2022

After consultations and deliberations, the Committee gave its recommendations on different aspects of DBU such as digital banking unit model, facilities to be offered in DBUs, monitoring of functioning of DBUs, cyber security and other IT related aspects, role of DBU in the spread of digital banking awareness, etc. Also Read - Explained: Budget 2022 to Get Implemented From April 1; List of Things That Will Get Expensive and Cheap

“Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the guidelines on ‘Establishment of Digital Banking Units’ have been finalised,” RBI said in a statement.

For the unversed, the Digital Banking Unit is a specialised fixed point business unit/hub housing certain minimum digital infrastructure for delivering digital banking products & services as well as servicing existing financial products & services digitally, in both self-service and assisted mode, to enable customers to have cost-effective/ convenient access and enhanced digital experience to/ of such products and services in an efficient, paperless, secured and connected environment with most services being available in self-service mode at any time, all year round.

(With inputs from ANI)