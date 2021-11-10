New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to launch its first global hackathon “HARBINGER 2021”. The Hackathon invites participants to identify and develop solutions that have the potential to make digital payments accessible to the under-served, enhance the ease of payments and user experience, while strengthening the security of digital payments and promoting customer protection, India’s central bank said in a statement.Also Read - Good News For SBI Customers! Bank Launches Pre-Approved 2-Wheeler Loan ‘SBI Easy Ride’ on ...

RBI HARBINGER 2021 Registration Date

The registration for RBI HARBINGER 2021 commences on November 15, 2021. The registration period culminates on December 15.

RBI HARBINGER 2021 Prizes

The winner of RBI HARBINGER 2021 will get Rs 40 lakh and the runner-up will fetch Rs 20 lakh.

How To Apply?

Those, who want to apply, can do so at https://hackolosseum.apixplatform.com/hackathon/harbinger2021.

Once you have landed on the page, go to ‘Register’ section.

Who Can Apply?

An entity or individuals who are of age eighteen years and above and are eligible to enter into a contractual agreement.

Anyone who possess a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or a product available on the market or ready to be rolled out in the market.

Anyone who has an element of innovation or novel application of technology serving common good.

Participants from all backgrounds and geographies are welcome, albeit knowledge about the Indian payment systems market and consumers is preferred. Participants should be open to form an incorporated entity in India if they are winners of the hackathon.

Problem Statements That Need To Be Solved