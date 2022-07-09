New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed various restrictions on on four cooperative banks–Ramgarhia Co-operative Bank, New Delhi; Sahebrao Deshmukh Co-operative Bank, Mumbai; Sangli Sahakari Bank, Mumbai; and Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank Limited, Tumkur, Karnataka. RBI has imposed these restrictions for six months, which includes a cap on withdrawals for the depositors. The Central bank has put restrictions under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, keeping note of deteriorating financial positions of these four co-operative banks.Also Read - Mumbaikars Prohibited From Visiting Beaches Except Morning Hours As Heavy Rainfall Continues

According to RBI's directive issued on Friday, restriction came into effect after the closure of business hours on July 8, 2022. The central bank said that without prior approval of the RBI, these four banks cannot grant or renew any loans, make investments or accept fresh deposits.

Further, a cap has also been imposed on withdrawals by depositors of these four co-operative banks.

Ramgarhia Co-operative Bank – Depositor can withdraw a maximum of Rs 50,000.

Sahebrao Deshmukh Cooperative Bank– The cap is again Rs 50,000 per depositor.

Sangli Sahakari Bank– The cap is of Rs 45,000 per deposit.

Sharada Mahila Co-operative Bank– a depositor can withdraw a maximum of Rs 7,000.

In separate statements, RBI said that the issue of directions “should not per se be construed as a cancellation of banking license” by the central bank. In each case, RBI said it may consider modifications of the directions depending upon circumstances.