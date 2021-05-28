Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 crore on HDFC Bank Ltd for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The central bank said that the penalty has been imposed as actions of HDFC Bank were found in contravention of provisions of section 6(2) and section 8 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Also Read - Uday Kotak: RBI Should Print Money Now & Govt Should Spend 1% of GDP In Cash To Poor

This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said in a statement. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 3 Days In The Coming Week | Full List Here

An examination of documents in the matter of marketing and sale of third-party non-financial products to the bank’s customers, arising from a whistle blower complaint to RBI regarding irregularities in the auto loan portfolio of the bank, revealed, inter alia, contravention of the afore-said provisions of the Act and the regulatory directions, it said. Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed For Next 2 Days in These Cities | Full List Here

Notice was subsequently issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of the provisions of the Act/directions.

After considering the bank’s reply to the show cause notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of further clarifications and documents furnished by the bank, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of contravention of provisions of the Act was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI statement said.