New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the State Bank of India (SBI) over "deficiencies in regulatory compliance, issuing an order, the SBI imposed the penalty on March 15, 2021.

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said in a statement.

As per the statement from the RBI, the SBI came under the statutory inspection in reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018 and the Risk Assessment Reports (RARs) pertaining thereto.

Apart from imposing the penalty, the central bank also asked the SBI to explain the payment of remuneration to its employees in the form of commission.

“After considering the bank’s replies to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,” the RBI said.

The SBI was penalised for “contravention of provisions of section 10 (1) (b) (ii) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act) and specific directions of RBI issued to the bank on payment of remuneration to employees in the form of commission”, the statement added.

“This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1) of the Act,” it further said.