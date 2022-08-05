RBI hikes repo rate: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday increased the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent as the new rates jumped back to pre-pandemic level, the highest since August 2019.Also Read - Tough Days Ahead? EMIs to go Costlier as RBI Plans to Hike Repo Rate by 35-50 bps | Deets Inside

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, announced the repo rate hike to tame inflation. In last two policies, the central bank has hiked the rate by a cumulative of 90 basis points in May and June, due to high inflation, which was breaching RBI’s upper tolerance band for the consecutive months.

RBI increases repo rate by 50 BPS to 5.4%: What it means