RBI Introduces New Rule To Retrieve Unclaimed Bank Deposits; Details Here

The banks shall contact the holder(s) of the inoperative account or unclaimed deposit through letters, email, or SMS (if the email and mobile number are registered with the bank). The email or SMS shall be sent on a quarterly basis, as the guidelines state.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently issued some rules guiding banks on beefing up efforts to reduce uncollected deposits in the banking system. The aim is to ensure the rightful owners receive these deposits. The current rules dictate that banks should shift credit balances from any unused deposit account for more than ten years or any long-standing unclaimed amount into the RBI’s DEA Fund. Notably, this move is intended to help people recover any deposits they’ve forgotten, fostering a kinder banking system, as per a report by news agency IANS.

RBI’s Comprehensive Guidelines

Based on its latest review, the RBI has decided to issue comprehensive guidelines on the measures to be put in place by the banks covering various aspects of classifying accounts and deposits as inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits, as the case may be, periodic review of such accounts and deposits, measures to prevent fraud in such accounts and deposits, grievance redressal mechanism for expeditious resolution of complaints, steps to be taken for tracing the customers of inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits, including their nominees or legal heirs for re-activation of accounts, settlement of claims or closure and the process to be followed by them.

The revised instructions will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

Banks Shall Contact Holder(s) of Inoperative Accounts

The bank shall contact the holder(s) of the inoperative account or unclaimed deposit through letters, email, or SMS (if the email and mobile number are registered with the bank). The email or SMS shall be sent on a quarterly basis, as the guidelines state.

In case the whereabouts of the holder(s) of the inoperative account or unclaimed deposit are not traceable, the banks shall contact the introducer, if any, who introduced the account holder to the bank at the time of opening the account. The banks shall also contact the nominee, if registered, to trace the customer.

The banks shall make available the facility of updating KYC for activation of inoperative accounts and unclaimed deposits at all branches (including non-home branches) and through the Video-Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) if requested by the account holder, subject to the facility of V-CIP being provided by the bank. The V-CIP-related instructions under Master Direction: Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016 dated February 25, 2016 (as updated from time to time) shall be adhered to by the bank.

Banks have also been instructed to host the details of unclaimed deposits {only name, address (without pin code) and Unclaimed Deposit Reference Number (UDRN)}, which have been transferred to the DEA Fund of RBI, on their respective websites, which shall be updated regularly, at least on a monthly basis.

The banks, which do not have their own websites, shall make available the above list of unclaimed deposits in their respective branches. The database hosted on the website shall provide a search option to enable the public to search for their unclaimed deposits using their name in combination with the address of the account holder or entity.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)