New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday issued a statement and said that banks can open current accounts for borrowers who have availed credit facilities in the form of cash credit (CC)/ overdraft (OD) from the banking system.

The move from the RBI comes after the central bank reviewed and took into account the feedback received from Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and other stakeholders.

The RBI in August this year had extended the deadline for implementing the new current account norms by another three months till October end, following requests from banks. The extension from the central bank came a year after it introduced guidelines around current account opening to ensure credit discipline and check diversion of funds

On the other hand, the RBI barred banks from opening current account for customers who have availed credit from other banks and all transactions to be routed through the CC/OD account. This was done to check for diversion of funds and keeping the transaction activity within the consortium banks.

In its fresh guidelines, the RBI said for borrowers with exposure of banking system less than Rs 5 crore there is no restriction on opening of current accounts, subject to an undertaking from the borrower.

The RBI also said that the borrower with exposure over Rs 5 crore can maintain current accounts with any one of the banks with which it has CC/OD facility, provided that the bank has at least 10 per cent of the exposure of the banking system to that borrower.

However, the central bank clarified that the borrowers not availing CC/OD facility from the banking system shall continue to maintain current accounts as per August 2020 circular. “Here, banks will have to monitor all accounts regularly, at least on a half-yearly basis, specifically with respect to the exposure of the banking system to the borrower, and the bank’s share in that exposure,” RBI said.